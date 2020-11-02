The BookEnds online edition will feature author Marcie Rendon at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14. After the Zoom meeting, her interview will be made available on the Wadena County Historical Society's website along with other BookEnds authors.

Rendon is the author of “Girl Gone Missing,” the second in the Cash Blackbear mystery series.

Rendon is an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation. She is a writer whose poems, plays, children’s books and novels explore the resilience and brilliance of Native peoples, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release. She is also a community arts activist, supporting other native artists, writers and creators in pursuit of their art.

This past summer, the McKnight Foundation selected Rendon for its 2020 Distinguished Artist Award—a $50,000 award created to honor a Minnesota artist who has made significant contributions to the state’s cultural life. Rendon is the first Native American woman to receive the Distinguished Artist Award which was first given in 1996.

To join the BookEnds meeting, email 603wchs@arvig.net .

For more information, visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.