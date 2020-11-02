Free drive-thru food distribution at Ruby's Pantry Staples from 4:30-6 p.m. at Central Lakes College Staples. Bring containers for the $20 share of groceries.

Writers' workshops online with writer Alison McGhee from Nov. 5-13. Pick as many as you would like to attend with a range of topics. For more information and to register, visit krls.org/index.php/events/2020-11/.

Live music by Issam Rafea and Gao Hong at New York Mills Cultural Center from 7-8 p.m. The music blends Chinese and Arabic techniques. Purchase the limited tickets by table at www.eventbrite.com/.../issam-rafea-and-gao-hong.

Lakewood Health Systems virtual town hall about COVID-19 at 7 p.m. with Todd County Public Health, Wadena County Public Health, Central Lakes College and Staples-Motley School District. Join the event here, bit.ly/3kK3WTK.

Monday, Nov. 9

WDC Youth Community Education classes in the elementary cafeteria including a paintbrush ornament for 3-4th graders for $15 on Nov. 9 and 10. A paintbrush ornament class for 5-6th graders will also be on Nov. 17 and 19. Pre-register for any of the classes by calling Dana at 218-632-2323. Social distancing and masking in place.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Free community meals with Lutheran Social Services at Sourcewell in Staples from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals (up to five) and snacks are on a first-come, first-serve basis, meals can be picked up for other household members as well.

Wadena Senior Center business meeting at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Pour, paint and sip workshop from 7-9 p.m. at the New York Mills Cultural Center. With a maximum of 10 participants, pre-register online at www.eventbrite.com/.../pour-paint-sip-workshop. $30 for members, $40 non-members.



Thursday, Nov. 12

Otter Tail County Historical Society annual meeting on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. with board president Michele Anderson on the business and author Christopher P. Lehman on his latest book "Slavery’s Reach: Southern Slaveholders in the North Star State." Visit otchs.org/ to purchase your $10 ticket.

Enjoy live theatre in-person or from your home with "The Last Five Years" by Lamplighter Community Theatre. Performances on Nov. 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. In-person shows are at the Landmark Inn, 631 3rd Ave., Staples. Tickets can be purchased at www.lctstaples.com

Standing dates