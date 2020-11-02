Thursday, Nov. 5
- Free drive-thru food distribution at Ruby's Pantry Staples from 4:30-6 p.m. at Central Lakes College Staples. Bring containers for the $20 share of groceries.
- Writers' workshops online with writer Alison McGhee from Nov. 5-13. Pick as many as you would like to attend with a range of topics. For more information and to register, visit krls.org/index.php/events/2020-11/.
- Live music by Issam Rafea and Gao Hong at New York Mills Cultural Center from 7-8 p.m. The music blends Chinese and Arabic techniques. Purchase the limited tickets by table at www.eventbrite.com/.../issam-rafea-and-gao-hong.
- Lakewood Health Systems virtual town hall about COVID-19 at 7 p.m. with Todd County Public Health, Wadena County Public Health, Central Lakes College and Staples-Motley School District. Join the event here, bit.ly/3kK3WTK.
Monday, Nov. 9
WDC Youth Community Education classes in the elementary cafeteria including a paintbrush ornament for 3-4th graders for $15 on Nov. 9 and 10. A paintbrush ornament class for 5-6th graders will also be on Nov. 17 and 19. Pre-register for any of the classes by calling Dana at 218-632-2323. Social distancing and masking in place.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
- Free community meals with Lutheran Social Services at Sourcewell in Staples from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals (up to five) and snacks are on a first-come, first-serve basis, meals can be picked up for other household members as well.
- Wadena Senior Center business meeting at 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
- Pour, paint and sip workshop from 7-9 p.m. at the New York Mills Cultural Center. With a maximum of 10 participants, pre-register online at www.eventbrite.com/.../pour-paint-sip-workshop. $30 for members, $40 non-members.
Thursday, Nov. 12
- Otter Tail County Historical Society annual meeting on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. with board president Michele Anderson on the business and author Christopher P. Lehman on his latest book "Slavery’s Reach: Southern Slaveholders in the North Star State." Visit otchs.org/ to purchase your $10 ticket.
- Enjoy live theatre in-person or from your home with "The Last Five Years" by Lamplighter Community Theatre. Performances on Nov. 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. In-person shows are at the Landmark Inn, 631 3rd Ave., Staples. Tickets can be purchased at www.lctstaples.com.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Walk through poems of hope and reassurance at Green Island, 850 Scheer Drive, Wadena from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
Sit N Stitch, Thursdays 6-7:15 p.m., yarn, needles, hooks and project bags provided for free at the New York Mills Cultural Center.
Art for Lunch second Thursday of the month noon-1 p.m. at the New York Mills Cultural Center, bring your own lunch and enjoy a new artistic skill for $5. Call 218-385-3339 for more information.