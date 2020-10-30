The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host four online groundwater management-related information and discussion sessions for the public over the coming months.

The four sessions will focus on the north and east part of the metropolitan area, the Little Rock Creek area north of St. Cloud, Bonanza Valley in west central Minnesota and the Straight River area in northwestern Minnesota, according to a DNR news release.

Over the past several years, the DNR has been implementing groundwater management plans in each of these areas, according to the release. Although each session will focus on locally relevant groundwater topics, they may be informative for people from other parts of the state.

The Straight River area discussion will be in mid-February 2021 including the following topics:

Agenda will focus on water monitoring efforts in the area and reconnecting with interested individuals and organizations.

The WebEx link will be created and distributed when the date is finalized.

For more information on this session, contact darrin.hoverson@state.mn.us.

Visit the DNR website for more information on these discussions and groundwater resources.