Thursday, Oct. 29
- Free drive up community meal serving from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Baked potato with chili, bread, dessert and beverage – UCC and St. Helen’s Episcopal at Saint Ann’s - drive thru parking lot.
- Coats for Kids distribution at New York Mills Cultural Center from 4-6 p.m., 24 N Main Ave., New York Mills.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Walk through poems of hope and reassurance at Green Island, 850 Scheer Drive, Wadena from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
Sit N Stitch, Thursdays 6-7:15 p.m., yarn, needles, hooks and project bags provided for free at the New York Mills Cultural Center.
Art for Lunch second Thursday of the month noon-1 p.m. at the New York Mills Cultural Center, bring your own lunch and enjoy a new artistic skill for $5. Call 218-385-3339 for more information.
- Wadena Farmers Market, Tuesdays through October from 7 a.m. to noon at Burlington Northern Park.
- Wadena Farmers Market, Fridays through Oct. 16 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Wesley Lawn.
- New York Mills Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Central Park on Centennial Drive.
- Staples Area Farmers Market, Thursdays through mid-October from 2-5:30 p.m. at 107 NE 5th St., Staples.