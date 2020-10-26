In a live in-person and livestream production, Lamplighter Community Theatre will present “The Last Five Years.” After the “Puffs” production was canceled in the spring and Lamp Camp had a modified production over the summer, Lamplighter Community Theatre president and actor Travis Chaput is looking forward to offering both options.

The play follows two characters in a romantic relationship over a five-year time period, with both portraying their sides of the story. Cathy Hiatt’s viewpoint starts at the end and Jamie Wellerstein’s viewpoint starts at the beginning of their relationship and the two narratives meet at their wedding.

The cast and crew includes:

Travis Chaput as Jamie Wellerstein

Nicole Rothleutner as Cathy Hiatt

Brianna Engels as Elise

Director Karla Johnson

Vocal Director/Stage Manager Emily-Rose Severson

Sets by Mike Kincaid

“The Last Five Years” will be performed at the Landmark Inn, 631 3rd Ave., Staples, on Nov. 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. as well as livestreamed at those times. Tickets are $12 for in-person and $10 for online. The play is 90 minutes.

“As many people as you’re comfortable fitting on your couch and having be a part of your viewing party can all enjoy it,” Chaput said.

The in-person performances will follow health and safety guidelines including patrons being required to wear a mask, having hand sanitizer available, sanitizing between shows and the cast wearing mouth shields, according to Chaput.

Tickets can be purchased at www.lctstaples.com. The live performances have a maximum of 50 audience members.