Hospice of the Red River Valley is offering free virtual educational workshops for adults who have recently experienced the death of a loved one. All classes will be held online and are free and open to the public with registration required one day prior to the class date, according to a Hospice of the Red River Valley news release.

The classes offered are:

Grief 101: How to Help Ourselves & Others

Monday, Nov. 2 from 1-2:30 p.m.

When grief enters our lives, our world changes. Learn the basics of grief and how to manage it in your life or help those around you. Attendees will explore the grief process, learn self-care strategies and discover ways to help others who are dealing with grief.

Grief During the Holidays

Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 1-2 p.m. or Monday, Nov. 16 from 6-7 p.m.

Managing grief in times of celebration can be overwhelming. Suffering the loss of a loved one is difficult any time of the year, but the holiday season can intensify feelings of loss. This virtual presentation will enable attendees to identify and learn how to manage the mixed emotions that can surface when grieving during the holidays. Participants will also learn important self-care strategies.

Register for classes online at www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration, call 800-237-4629 and ask for the grief support department or email grief@hrrv.org. To view the complete class listing, visit www.hrrv.org.