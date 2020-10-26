While the weather may look like Christmas, in our town of Wadena the Halloween events continue outdoors and full of candy.

If you’re looking for Wadena-Deer Creek school’s Halloween Extravaganza or hoping to donate food for the FCCLA “We Scare Hunger” food drive, the events are canceled. The food drive may happen later in the year. The fall festival normally at Verndale Schools will go on at the Verndale Family Life Church.

While there are plenty of places to stock up on candy, keep in mind the ways to help limit the spread of COVID-19 such as wearing a mask (not a costume mask), social distancing, avoiding large crowds and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer.

Oct. 30

3-5 p.m. Staples local businesses treats on the street, look for a pumpkin in the window of participating businesses. Trunk or treat also in Staples First International Bank and Trust parking lot.

Oct. 31

12-5 p.m. Wadena downtown businesses giving candy outside. Check out the sidewalks for treats to enjoy. No free pizzas at Larry’s Family Pizza this year. All Around Divas is also collecting non-perishable food items for the Wadena Area Food Shelf.

1-4 p.m. Someplace Safe Scavenger Hunt and costume contest at Sunnybrook Park. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 29 online at events.idonate.com/halloweenscavenger or by contacting Tanja at 218-631-3311 or tanja.r@someplacesafe.info. Groups of four are $20 and additional people are $5 each. The proceeds will go towards helping victims of crime in Wadena County.

2-6 p.m. Wadena Assembly of God trunk or treat.

3-7 p.m. Southbrook Baptist Church trunk or treat including individually packaged giveaways.

3-5 p.m. Eagle Bend Fire Department and Auxiliary trunk or treat on Main Street. Cars will be 6-8 feet apart, there will be an entrance and exit and people distributing candy will have masks and gloves.

3:30-6:30 p.m. New York Mills trunk or treat in the county building parking lot. Look for games and candy.

4:30-till candy gone. Drive through the car port at the New Life Church of God in Bertha for a candy load-up.

5-7 p.m. Verndale Family Life Church fall festival. There will be 30 carnival style games and lots of candy as well as prizes for the best non-scary costume. Participants will enter through one side of the gym and exit another side; to re-enter go back to the first entrance.

5:30-7 p.m. Epicenter Candy Crush event with a trunk or treat on Jefferson St. The cars will be parked on the east sidewalk, beginning at the Whynott Law Office. Watch for social distancing markers and get your candy from a candy chute. Follow the cars to the Epicenter parking lot for seven outdoor games with sanitary measures or no-contact games.

9 p.m. Wadena VFW costume contest starts. Drink specials throughout the day.

If you’re looking for a virtual trick-or-treat option that also helps children around the world, visit www.unicefusa.org/trick-or-treat. The Central Minnesota Credit Union is also hosting a virtual kids Halloween costume contest, submit your photos and get the most votes by Monday, Nov. 2 to win a $50 gift card; visit mycmcu.org/resources/halloween-contest.html for more information.