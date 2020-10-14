Day of Purple, wear purple and donate to Someplace Safe for domestic violence awareness month.

Pre-planning your funeral event with Joe Schuller and Kandi Kelderman from 6:30-8 p.m. at Schuller Family Funeral Homes' Johnson-Schuller Chapel, 205 4th St SW, Wadena. Social distancing and masking will be in place. Register for in-person or the livestream option by Oct. 20 by calling Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education at 218-632-2323.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Quinn Nystrom county tour at Rotary Pavilion at Sunnybrook Park in Wadena from 4-5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26

Otter Tail County dental outreach clinic Oct. 26-28 for 1-18 year olds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 118 North Main Avenue, New York Mills. Appointments required, call 218-483-1038. If you need help with transportation, ask at the time you make your appointment.

How to Pay for College webinar 5-6 p.m. To be held virtually by Zoom. Parents and students will learn about the FAFSA process, money saving tips, and alternative ways to pay for college from Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union's Jill Casper and financial aid staff from Minnesota State Colleges and Universities for free. Contact the credit union for instructions or dial in at +1 929 205 6099; Meeting ID: 814 8633 4282; Passcode: MMFCU; Dial In Passcode: 793304.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Women's Suffrage in Otter Tail County Zoom presentation from 6:30-8 p.m. Free & open to all but preregistration required at tinyurl.com/WSinOTC.

Free food distribution includes box of dairy, meat and produce. The event is held at the Verndale Family Life church with the truck arriving at 2 p.m. and distribution shortly after.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

CareerForce hosts Virtual Career Fair from 10 - 11 a.m. You can register for this event by going to www.careerforcemn.com and searching “events” for the Virtual Career Fair in Brainerd.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Free drive up community meal serving from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Baked potato with chili, bread, dessert and beverage – UCC and St. Helen’s Episcopal at Saint Ann’s - drive thru parking lot.

Coats for Kids distribution at New York Mills Cultural Center from 4-6 p.m., 24 N Main Ave., New York Mills.

