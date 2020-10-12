Join Chad Lewis on a ghostly journey to some of the most haunted places in Minnesota in a virtual presentation on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Lewis is a researcher, author and lecturer on topics of the strange and unusual, according to a Kitchigami Regional Library news release.

Lewis will cover the entire state of Minnesota from wandering ghosts of the North Woods to a haunted bed and breakfast in Wabasha. From phantom creatures prowling the woods to graveyard apparitions located in your own backyard, no place in Minnesota is without its own haunting. Complete with photos, eyewitness accounts, case history, ghost lore and directions, this unique presentation encourages you to visit these places for your own ghost story, according to the release.

To register, sign up on the library website at www.krls.org or the KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page or call your local library at 218-631-2476.