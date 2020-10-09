On an afternoon quickly warming up, Someplace Safe volunteers served up chili, corn bread, cinnamon rolls and cookies to community members who stopped by to support the organization on Oct. 9. The event was sponsored by The BBQ Smokehouse, Mason Brothers, Super One Foods and the VFW Post 3922.
With mild and hot chili choices, community members received their meals from Someplace Safe crime victim advocate Alison F.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Volunteer Mary Anderson chats with Wadena-Deer Creek paraprofessional Michelle Peterson (right) as she fills the to-go boxes with treats. By 11:30 a.m., about 30 community members had stopped by the fundraiser.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal