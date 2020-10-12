Thursday, Oct. 15
Free food distribution at Staples-Motley elementary school parking lot from 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru produce, dairy and meat boxes will be loaded into people's trunks. Line up on 2nd St. NE, Staples.
Friday, Oct. 16
Flu vaccine clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ottertail. Visit ottertailcountymn.us/flu-vaccine or call 218-998-8320 to make an appointment.
Saturday, Oct. 17
- Wadena flu shot clinic from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-County Wadena clinic, 4 NW Deerwood Ave., Wadena.
- Wadena Area Ducks Unlimited sportsman's bingo 5-9 p.m. at Mills Lanes and Lucky Strike Grill, 407 E Centennial 84 Dr, New York Mills. $20 entry fee and $50 for 10 Bingo packages. Prizes include YETI coolers, Sitka gear, Traeger grills, power tools, hunting gear and fishing gear. Other raffles and games also.
Monday, Oct. 19
Wadena Soil and Water Conservation District Board meeting at 8 a.m. in the USDA Service Center conference room, 4 NE Alfred St.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Flu vaccine clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ottertail. Visit ottertailcountymn.us/flu-vaccine or call 218-998-8320 to make an appointment.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Blood drive at Wadena Maslowski Wellness and Research Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made at redcrossblood.org by entering Wadena's zipcode. You can also email Wadena-Deer Creek National Honor Society advisor Mike Ortmann at mortmann@wdc2155.k12.mn.us. Make sure to wear a mask.
Thursday, Oct. 22
- Day of Purple, wear purple and donate to Someplace Safe for domestic violence awareness month.
- Pre-planning your funeral event with Joe Schuller and Kandi Kelderman from 6:30-8 p.m. at Schuller Family Funeral Homes' Johnson-Schuller Chapel, 205 4th St SW, Wadena. Social distancing and masking will be in place. Register for in-person or the livestream option by Oct. 20 by calling Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education at 218-632-2323.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Quinn Nystrom county tour at Rotary Pavilion at Sunnybrook Park in Wadena from 4-5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26
Otter Tail County dental outreach clinic Oct. 26-28 for 1-18 year olds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 118 North Main Avenue, New York Mills. Appointments required, call 218-483-1038. If you need help with transportation, ask at the time you make your appointment.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Women's Suffrage in Otter Tail County Zoom presentation from 6:30-8 p.m. Free & open to all but preregistration required at tinyurl.com/WSinOTC.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
CareerForce hosts Virtual Career Fair from 10 - 11 a.m. You can register for this event by going to www.careerforcemn.com and searching “events” for the Virtual Career Fair in Brainerd.
Standing dates
Wadena Rotary Club is raising funds with the annual Roses for Rotary event.Roses are $20 a dozen. You can pick up your roses from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., November 6 or 9 a.m. to noon November 7 at Northside Floral or Over the Rainbow. To order roses, contact any Rotarian or call Kent Schmidt (M-F 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 218-631-3019 or 218-639-0594. Orders will be taken thru Monday, October 19.
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Walk through poems of hope and reassurance at Green Island, 850 Scheer Drive, Wadena from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Enjoy online storytime with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
Sit N Stitch, Thursdays 6-7:15 p.m., yarn, needles, hooks and project bags provided for free at the New York Mills Cultural Center.
Art for Lunch second Thursday of the month noon-1 p.m. at the New York Mills Cultural Center, bring your own lunch and enjoy a new artistic skill for $5. Call 218-385-3339 for more information.
- Wadena Farmers Market, Tuesdays through October from 7 a.m. to noon at Burlington Northern Park.
- Wadena Farmers Market, Fridays through Oct. 16 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Wesley Lawn.
- New York Mills Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Central Park on Centennial Drive.
- Staples Area Farmers Market, Thursdays through mid-October from 2-5:30 p.m. at 107 NE 5th St., Staples.