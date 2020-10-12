Free food distribution at Staples-Motley elementary school parking lot from 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru produce, dairy and meat boxes will be loaded into people's trunks. Line up on 2nd St. NE, Staples.

Friday, Oct. 16

Flu vaccine clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ottertail. Visit ottertailcountymn.us/flu-vaccine or call 218-998-8320 to make an appointment.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Wadena flu shot clinic from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-County Wadena clinic, 4 NW Deerwood Ave., Wadena.

Wadena Area Ducks Unlimited sportsman's bingo 5-9 p.m. at Mills Lanes and Lucky Strike Grill, 407 E Centennial 84 Dr, New York Mills. $20 entry fee and $50 for 10 Bingo packages. Prizes include YETI coolers, Sitka gear, Traeger grills, power tools, hunting gear and fishing gear. Other raffles and games also.

Monday, Oct. 19

Wadena Soil and Water Conservation District Board meeting at 8 a.m. in the USDA Service Center conference room, 4 NE Alfred St.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Flu vaccine clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ottertail. Visit ottertailcountymn.us/flu-vaccine or call 218-998-8320 to make an appointment.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Blood drive at Wadena Maslowski Wellness and Research Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made at redcrossblood.org by entering Wadena's zipcode. You can also email Wadena-Deer Creek National Honor Society advisor Mike Ortmann at mortmann@wdc2155.k12.mn.us. Make sure to wear a mask.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Day of Purple, wear purple and donate to Someplace Safe for domestic violence awareness month.

Pre-planning your funeral event with Joe Schuller and Kandi Kelderman from 6:30-8 p.m. at Schuller Family Funeral Homes' Johnson-Schuller Chapel, 205 4th St SW, Wadena. Social distancing and masking will be in place. Register for in-person or the livestream option by Oct. 20 by calling Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education at 218-632-2323.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Quinn Nystrom county tour at Rotary Pavilion at Sunnybrook Park in Wadena from 4-5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26

Otter Tail County dental outreach clinic Oct. 26-28 for 1-18 year olds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 118 North Main Avenue, New York Mills. Appointments required, call 218-483-1038. If you need help with transportation, ask at the time you make your appointment.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Women's Suffrage in Otter Tail County Zoom presentation from 6:30-8 p.m. Free & open to all but preregistration required at tinyurl.com/WSinOTC.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

CareerForce hosts Virtual Career Fair from 10 - 11 a.m. You can register for this event by going to www.careerforcemn.com and searching “events” for the Virtual Career Fair in Brainerd.

Standing dates