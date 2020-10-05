The Wadena Fire Department is hosting their first Firefighters for Food Shelf Parade on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

The parade is in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and before the parade community members are encouraged to practice their fire escape plan on escaping their house in the event of a fire to get outside and watch the parade, according to a Wadena Fire Department news release.

The firefighters will be driving in different neighborhoods through town, from northeast to northwest, southwest and ending in the southeast. People along the parade route are encouraged to follow social distancing. They will be collecting donations for the Wadena Area Food Shelf. Donations can also be dropped off outside the south fire hall, 121 SE Colfax Ave., all day on Oct. 6.

For more information on fire safety and escape plans, visit the Wadena Fire Department Facebook page.