In celebration of Oktoberfest, Drastic Measures Brewing hosted events on Oct. 1-3 including a 5K, face painting, pumpkin decorating, hammerschlagen and live music.
With temperatures not expected to reach above 46 degrees on Oct. 3, owner Ashley Doebbeling said they decided to move the Burlington Northern Park Drastoberfest activities inside. The festive atmosphere was filled with friends enjoying time together with about 70 people inside and 20 outside. And the kids “went crazy” over hammerschlagen, as Jim Kramer who ran the game outside said.
Attendees could also get their face painted and enter in the costume contest.
Ashley Roth (right) places an Elsa stencil on Ellise Seibert's face, who was delighted to see one of her favorite "Frozen" characters displayed on her face.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
With a fun celebration of Oktoberfest both inside and outside of Drastic Measures Brewing, people enjoyed games like hammerschlagen on Oct. 3.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Oma’s head baker and business development manager Yvonne Strom (left) serves spätzle, sauerkraut and bratwurst as one of the food options for the evening.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Throughout the evening, children and adults awaited their turn for the added fun of face painting.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
The early part of the evening included music from the Tate McLane band.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Inside the packed taproom, people chose their selection of beer including three new releases of the week, Sho’Nuff, DrasticFest and MBI Candy. Attendees could also win a free beer for hitting the nail in straight in hammerschlagen.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Izzy Hanson (right) adds colors galore to her pumpkin.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
With requests from the front table, the Tate McLane band played several country songs.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal