With temperatures not expected to reach above 46 degrees on Oct. 3, owner Ashley Doebbeling said they decided to move the Burlington Northern Park Drastoberfest activities inside. The festive atmosphere was filled with friends enjoying time together with about 70 people inside and 20 outside. And the kids “went crazy” over hammerschlagen, as Jim Kramer who ran the game outside said.

Attendees could also get their face painted and enter in the costume contest.