Wadena Rotary Club is raising funds with the annual Roses for Rotary event. Roses are $20 a dozen. You can pick up your roses from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., November 6 or 9 a.m. to noon November 7 at Northside Floral or Over the Rainbow. To order roses, contact any Rotarian or call Kent Schmidt (M-F 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 218-631-3019 or 218-639-0594. Orders will be taken thru Monday, October 19.

Friday, Oct. 9

Curbside chili fundraiser for Someplace Safe Wadena at the Wadena VFW from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with hot or mild chili and a cinnamon roll. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Staples Chamber Comedy Night with Chad Filley and Emily Carlson at 6 p.m. in Northern Pacific Park, Staples. $20 per person, advance tickets can be purchased at Timberlake Hotel or by contacting the Staples Chamber at 218-894-3974 or stapleschamber@gmail.com.

Good Morning Bedlam performance at the New York Mills Sculpture Park starting at 6:30 p.m. Join the outdoor event by bringing your own chairs and blankets to hear "furious folk" music. Social distancing and masking will be in place. Donations are accepted at the event or online at rb.gy/ydfk6t, suggested donations are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Last day for Lutheran Island Camp of Henning quilt auction fundraiser, which closes at 6 p.m. Visit rb.gy/063f5r to view the quilts.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Multi-state permit to carry and safety class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knobhill Sportsmans Club, 13334 Knob Hill Rd, Wadena. $80 for proof of training certificate with classroom and live-fire range training. Pre-registration at gunclass.wufoo.com/forms/WADENA is encouraged. Walk-ins also welcome.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Stop by to hear from evangelist Tom Scarrella as he shares on revival and ministers in healing, the power of the Holy Spirit and much more at the Staples Assembly of God Church, 914 3rd Ave., Staples. Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday to Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 12

Verndale Area Food Shelf food distribution of a dairy, protein and vegetable box starting at 11 a.m. There are 300 boxes available on a first come first serve basis; a maximum of two boxes per car.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Tune in to the Wadena County Historical Society annual meeting and mandolin music from Fred Keller to follow at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Email 603wchs@arvig.net for an invitation.

Sebeka flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Tri-County Sebeka clinic, 106 Minnesota Ave., Sebeka.

Learn about Folk Medicine in Otter Tail County from the Otter Tail County Historical Society with the New York Mills Library online from 6:30-8 p.m. Preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/virtualFolkMed.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Region Five Development Commission is hosting a Regional Military & Veteran Exchange event with a physical fitness focus. The virtual event will be held online from 10 - 11:30 a.m. Learn more and register for the event at: https://rmve.eventbrite.com. At the time of the event, you may join the webinar portion at https://connect.apan.org/mnbhmc/. Audio portion of the event must be joined by calling (425) 436-6200 ext 727-017.

Henning flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Tri-County Sebeka clinic, 401 Douglas Ave., Henning.

Friday, Oct. 16

Flu vaccine clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ottertail. Visit ottertailcountymn.us/flu-vaccine or call 218-998-8320 to make an appointment.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Wadena flu shot clinic from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tri-County Wadena clinic, 4 NW Deerwood Ave., Wadena.

Wadena Area Ducks Unlimited sportsman's bingo 5-9 p.m. at Mills Lanes and Lucky Strike Grill, 407 E Centennial 84 Dr, New York Mills. $20 entry fee and $50 for 10 Bingo packages. Prizes include YETI coolers, Sitka gear, Traeger grills, power tools, hunting gear and fishing gear. Other raffles and games also.

Monday, Oct. 19

Wadena Soil and Water Conservation District Board meeting at 8 a.m. in the USDA Service Center conference room, 4 NE Alfred St.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Flu vaccine clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ottertail. Visit ottertailcountymn.us/flu-vaccine or call 218-998-8320 to make an appointment.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Blood drive at Wadena Maslowski Wellness and Research Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made at redcrossblood.org by entering Wadena's zipcode. You can also email Wadena-Deer Creek National Honor Society advisor Mike Ortmann at mortmann@wdc2155.k12.mn.us. Make sure to wear a mask.

Standing dates