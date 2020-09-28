The Wadena County Historical Society's annual meeting will be held on Zoom on Oct. 13 with Fred Keller as a featured guest.

Keller has a passion for Minnesota history and local stories. He is also a professional musician, steeped in the traditions of Irish, Early American, blues, Tin Pan Alley and ragtime music. His songs will connect you to a Minnesota long past but not entirely lost, according to a Historical Society news release.

The business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a State of the Museum address by executive director Lina Belar. Entertainment by Keller and his mandolin will follow at 7 p.m.

To receive an invitation to the Zoom meeting, email 603wchs@arvig.net.