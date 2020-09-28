Pick up handmade lefse at Motley United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Drive-up style; $5 for 4.

Celebrate Oktoberfest with Drastic Measures Brewing, 5K or no K at 6 p.m. with registration at rb.gy/cn2cfw. There will also be taproom specials and prizes on Friday and a festival at Burlington Northern Park on Saturday with face painting, lawn bowling and other festive activities.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Ruby's Food Pantry from 4:30-6 p.m. at Central Lakes College Staples. The food share of groceries is $20 and there are no income restrictions.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Otter Tail County Public Health flu clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 118 N Main Ave., New York Mills. Visit ottertailcountymn.us/flu-vaccine or call 218-998-8320 to make your appointment.

Friday, Oct. 9

Curbside chili fundraiser for Someplace Safe Wadena at the Wadena VFW from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with hot or mild chili and a cinnamon roll. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Staples Chamber Comedy Night with Chad Filley and Emily Carlson at 6 p.m. in Northern Pacific Park, Staples. $20 per person, advance tickets can be purchased at Timberlake Hotel or by contacting the Staples Chamber at 218-894-3974 or stapleschamber@gmail.com.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Multi-state permit to carry and safety class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knobhill Sportsmans Club, 13334 Knob Hill Rd, Wadena. $80 for proof of training certificate with classroom and live-fire range training. Pre-registration at gunclass.wufoo.com/forms/WADENA is encouraged. Walk-ins also welcome.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Stop by to hear from evangelist Tom Scarrella as he shares on revival and ministers in healing, the power of the Holy Spirit and much more at the Staples Assembly of God Church, 914 3rd Ave., Staples. Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday to Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Tune in to the Wadena County Historical Society annual meeting and mandolin music from Fred Keller to follow at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Email 603wchs@arvig.net for an invitation.

603wchs@arvig.net for an invitation. Sebeka flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Tri-County Sebeka clinic, 106 Minnesota Ave., Sebeka.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Region Five Development Commission is hosting a Regional Military & Veteran Exchange event with a physical fitness focus. The virtual event will be held online from 10 - 11:30 a.m. Learn more and register for the event at: https://rmve.eventbrite.com. At the time of the event, you may join the webinar portion at https://connect.apan.org/mnbhmc/. Audio portion of the event must be joined by calling (425) 436-6200 ext 727-017.

Henning flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Tri-County Sebeka clinic, 401 Douglas Ave., Henning.

Standing dates