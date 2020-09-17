Thursday, Sept. 24
- Grab and go drive thru community meal from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's parking lot is sponsored by Zion Lutheran Church, Joyful Spirit and Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Meal includes hot dish, coleslaw, bread, water and dessert.
- Learn about Laurie Kallevig's time teaching ukulele in India and bring an instrument to learn a song at the New York Mills Cultural Center and on Facebook from 5 to 6 p.m. Call 218-385-3339 to reserve a spot.
Tri-County Health Care 65 and older flu vaccine clinic at the Bertha clinic from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 218-924-2250. Walk-in appointments are also available. Wear a face covering, complete a health screening and social distance.
Saturday, Sept. 26
- Championship Enduro Series race at 2 p.m. at the Wadena County Fairgrounds. Purchase tickets at rb.gy/jtj3hs, $12 grandstand and $20.
- A 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Batik Greeting Cards Workshop at the New York Mills Cultural Center for $15 members or $18 non-members. Call 218-385-3339 to reserve your spot.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Wadena Planning Commission meets 5-6 p.m. at Wadena City Hall.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Walk through poems of hope and reassurance at Green Island, 850 Scheer Drive, Wadena from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Enjoy online storytime with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena. Meeting follows COVID requirements.
- Wadena Farmers Market, Tuesdays through October from 7 a.m. to noon at Burlington Northern Park.
- Wadena Farmers Market, Fridays through Oct. 16 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Wesley Lawn.
- New York Mills Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Central Park on Centennial Drive.
- Staples Area Farmers Market, Thursdays through mid-October from 2-5:30 p.m. at 107 NE 5th St., Staples.