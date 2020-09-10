The annual Wadena Chamber organized Chili Cook-Off and the Zombie Run are canceled, according to a Wadena Chamber of Commerce newsletter. The cook-off was to take place on Sept. 24 and the run on Oct. 10.

In a Sept. 4 interview with the Pioneer Journal, Chamber board member Renee Frethem said the Chamber's events are "suffering" with lessened people allowed at events. The health and safety measures are to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Frethem said what makes the Zombie Run entertaining is people chasing after one another, which was one of their health and safety concerns in planning for the event.

At this time, the Chamber is going to have the Christmas Festival at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center with a reduced number of booths on Nov. 28. For a registration form, call 218-632-7704 or email chamber@wadenacoc.com.