Friday, Sept. 18

The sixth annual ecumenical Red, White and Blue Mass service starts at 5:30 p.m. at the church of St. Ann in Wadena, honoring police, fire, EMS and medical personnel. The event is sponsored by Wadena area churches.

Free drive-in movie, "Remember the Titans," at New York Mills Public Library at 8 p.m. Call 218-385-2436 to reserve one of the 25 spots.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Wadena County modified truck and tractor pull starts at 4 p.m. at Wadena County Fairgrounds.

Tri-County Health Care 65 and older flu vaccine clinic at the Wadena clinic from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 218-631-3510. Walk-in appointments are also available. Wear a face covering, complete a health screening and social distance.

Sunday, Sept. 20

River Trail Riders all games fun show starts at noon at 19354 150th St., Verndale. Open to anyone, $20 for horse and rider.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Wadena Soil & Water Conservation District board meets at 7:30 a.m. either by Skype, conference call or in person at the Wadena County Sheriff's Building at the fairgrounds. See their website for more information at www.wadenaswcd.org.

The WHRA Board of Commissioners Regular Monthly Meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the Wadena City Council Chambers or available through video conference. If you have, items that you would like placed on the agenda, or if you have any questions, please contact Maria Marthaler, WHRA Director at 631-7723 prior to the meeting. All questions and comments should be submitted by 4 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2020.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Grab and go drive thru community meal from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's parking lot is sponsored by Zion Lutheran Church, Joyful Spirit and Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Meal includes hot dish, coleslaw, bread, water and dessert.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Wadena Planning Commission meets 5-6 p.m. at Wadena City Hall.

Standing dates