If you thought summer was going to slip on by without any end of season bash, think again. The folks of Nimrod have planned a Labor Day weekend filled with festivities that hearken to a time before COVID-19.

Heather Gilreath, president of the Nimrod Boosters Club, said she expects crowds to be a bit lighter due to current restrictions. However, with the activities planned outdoors throughout the town, there’s a fair amount of social distancing you can do while enjoying yourself in Nimrod, according to Gilreath.

What you won’t find this year is the usual Nimrod pageant. Gilreath said royalty chosen last year have been unable to take part in any parades or the typical events as they normally do, so last year’s royalty will remain royal for this year’s event and take part in the parade planned for noon on Saturday.

Just how the Nimrod Bull Bash will happen is still a bit in the air. The event is expected to continue with bull rides at 7 p.m., Friday- Sunday. The usual Nimrod Mud Run that highlights Sunday will not be happening this year.

Other than some extra porta potties and hand washing stations, the rest of the town events will be going on basically as usual.

One of the big crowd pleasers is the parade planned for noon Saturday. Organizers have not told parade entrants that they can’t throw the usual candy or goodies. Some events in the region that have included a parade have called for no tossing of anything from entrants to parade goers. Nimrod Jubilee organizers say they will not tell entrants what they can or can't do, at least in regards to throwing of items.

While most all other community events were canceled throughout the region, the organizers of Nimrod’s Jubilee Days have been moving ahead with plans to hold it since spring. They felt more comfortable with moving ahead in more recent months as the summer slipped by.

“We wanted to make sure we had things in place to make it run smoothly,” Gilreath said. She believes the events will run smoothly. She encourages guests to watch the group’s Facebook page for the latest updates on the events in case further changes come up.

Here’s a look at some of what to expect for the schedule of events:

Friday, Sept. 4

Live band performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. behind Nimrod bar.

Saturday, Sept. 5

9 a.m. - Softball; 5K Run (registration starts at 8 a.m.); horse shoe tournament; kids games.

10 a.m. - Mud volleyball

Noon - Jubilee Days Parade; free root beer floats following the parade at the senior center.

1 p.m. - Fun show at horse arena; dance at NImrod Senior Center- Country Ramblers.

1:30 p.m. Bike giveaway on main street.

9 p.m. - 1 a.m. - Live band at the Nimrod Bar and Grill.

Sunday, Sept. 6