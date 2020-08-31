BookEnds Online Edition will feature author Gretchen Anthony in a Zoom meeting on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m.

Anthony is the author of "Evergreen Tidings from the Baumgartners," which she premiered at BookEnds last year. In her poignant, humorous new novel, "The Kids Are Gonna Ask," twin siblings become a national phenomenon when they launch a podcast to find the biological father they never knew, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release.

To join the Zoom meeting, email 603wchs@arvig.net . After the meeting, a recording of this program alongside previous recordings will be made available on the website at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

Books by Gretchen Anthony are available from Travelin' Storyseller at travelinstoryseller.indielite.org/search/site/Gretchen%20Anthony.

Curbside pick-up is available at the Wadena County Historical Society. For more information, call 218-631-9079.