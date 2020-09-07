Saturday, Sept. 12
- Don't get caught without a trapper's license. Plan to be a part of the trappers education course, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Dewey's Taxidermy. Dewey's is located at 63539 340th Street Wadena. Pre-registration is required and lunch is provided. Call Duane Schmitz at 218-631-4988 with any questions.
- Join BookEnds online at 11:30 a.m. to hear from author Gretchen Anthony. To join the Zoom meeting, email 603wchs@arvig.net. The program will also be available on the website www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.
Sunday, Sept. 13
First annual New York Mills Bible Reading Marathon starts at 2 p.m. at the gazebo in Centennial Park. The Bible from Genesis to Revelation will be read through Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 a.m. You can sign up for a 15-minute time slot at biblereadingmarathon.org. Show up to read or listen in.
Monday, Sept. 14
East Otter Tail County Master Gardeners virtual open house from 7-8:30 p.m. including a presentation on fall garden clean up. Join via Zoom z.umn.edu/5rz2.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Tri-County Health Care "Change Your Weighs" support group starts at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in the lobby room. Meetings are once a month through July from 4-5:30 p.m. with nutrition resources and information for people with diabetes, pre-diabetes or those seeking to lose weight or learn more about a healthy diet. For more information, call 218-632-7113.
- Friends of the Library book sale starts at 8 a.m. at the First National Bank Building. There will be a limited number of people in for browsing at a time along with masks required and people will bag their own books. Sale is until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Free will offerings of cash or check.
Friday, Sept. 18
The sixth annual ecumenical Red, White and Blue Mass service starts at 5:30 p.m. at the church of St. Ann in Wadena, honoring police, fire, EMS and medical personnel. The event is sponsored by Wadena area churches.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Walk through poems of hope and reassurance at Green Island, 850 Scheer Drive, Wadena from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Wadena Farmers Market, Tuesdays through October from 7 a.m. to noon at Burlington Northern Park.
- Wadena Farmers Market, Fridays through Oct. 16 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Wesley Lawn.
- New York Mills Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Central Park on Centennial Drive.
- Staples Area Farmers Market, Thursdays through mid-October from 2-5:30 p.m. at 107 NE 5th St., Staples.