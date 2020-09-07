Don't get caught without a trapper's license. Plan to be a part of the trappers education course, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at Dewey's Taxidermy. Dewey's is located at 63539 340th Street Wadena. Pre-registration is required and lunch is provided. Call Duane Schmitz at 218-631-4988 with any questions.

Join BookEnds online at 11:30 a.m. to hear from author Gretchen Anthony. To join the Zoom meeting, email 603wchs@arvig.net. The program will also be available on the website www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

Sunday, Sept. 13

First annual New York Mills Bible Reading Marathon starts at 2 p.m. at the gazebo in Centennial Park. The Bible from Genesis to Revelation will be read through Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 a.m. You can sign up for a 15-minute time slot at biblereadingmarathon.org. Show up to read or listen in.

Monday, Sept. 14

East Otter Tail County Master Gardeners virtual open house from 7-8:30 p.m. including a presentation on fall garden clean up. Join via Zoom z.umn.edu/5rz2.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Tri-County Health Care "Change Your Weighs" support group starts at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in the lobby room. Meetings are once a month through July from 4-5:30 p.m. with nutrition resources and information for people with diabetes, pre-diabetes or those seeking to lose weight or learn more about a healthy diet. For more information, call 218-632-7113.

Friends of the Library book sale starts at 8 a.m. at the First National Bank Building. There will be a limited number of people in for browsing at a time along with masks required and people will bag their own books. Sale is until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Free will offerings of cash or check.

Friday, Sept. 18

The sixth annual ecumenical Red, White and Blue Mass service starts at 5:30 p.m. at the church of St. Ann in Wadena, honoring police, fire, EMS and medical personnel. The event is sponsored by Wadena area churches.

Standing dates