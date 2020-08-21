The Whiskey Creek Film Festival committee announced Thursday, Aug. 20, their annual event is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee said the decision was difficult and they wished to thank patrons, for support over these past years.

"You have made the festival one of the most anticipated and enjoyed events in Wadena each year," the news release stated.

"We are sorry to disappoint our many loyal patrons, and sorry to disappoint ourselves as well. Please be assured that the festival will happen in 2021. Thank you to 5 Wings Arts Council, the Wadena Convention and Visitors Bureau, our business sponsors and our film patrons for your support and understanding. We will see you at the movies next year. "

Updates to this notice will be posted on www.whiskeycreekfilmfestival.org.