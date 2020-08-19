American flags, Pro-Trump memorabilia, and handmade posters in opposition to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz filled what was already the most congested intersection in Wadena, Wednesday, Aug. 19. Hundreds gathered there for a protest, which many said was to call out government overreach.

“It seems that everyone is expressing the same concerns no matter what part of the state they’re from,” Tom Brula, of Eiffie said. He was surrounded by others from Northfield, Menahga and Miltona, to name a few of the folks that made up the group of likely 200 before noon.

Brula drove down along with Cimarron Pitzen, owner and operator of the North Star Stampede Rodeo in Effie.

The concerns of the crowds were on a similar wavelength, mostly focused on government overreach taking away freedoms from the people to take part in those things they have always enjoyed. In this case, the protest stemmed from the likelihood of the Nimrod Bull Bash facing a similar lawsuit as the North Star Stampede Rodeo if organizers hold their three day rodeo over Labor Day weekend.

But the concerns shared by many in the crowd went well beyond the possibility of not having a rodeo.

Other protesters brought concerns about mask mandates and large group gathering guidelines stemming from Gov. Walz’ current executive orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Pitzen said he came to support Meech and American freedoms while standing up to the government. He said there are three branches of government, not just one Governor.

“Us rodeo families stick together,” Pitzen said.

The North Star Stampede hosted a rodeo on July 24-26 with no spectators but social media posts welcomed people to protest the state’s orders, and thousands came. On July 31 state health officials announced one of the attendees tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Without social distancing, limiting crowds and no masks a legal complaint was filed by Attorney General Keith Ellison with possible court fines of $25,000 per violation.

Pitzen said his attorney advised him not to talk about his case. He did speak in general about his reason for coming out.

“The government overreach is ridiculous,” Pitzen added. “The governor can’t keep giving himself powers to do everything, the state health department isn’t entitled to make their own laws and have them enforced by the attorney general, ya know. Yeah, I’m proud to be down here today.”

Adam Schneider (left) and Terry Abear, both of Aitkin, are posted out front of the Barbecue Smokehouse in Wadena holding flags in support of President Trump. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal

Melanie Johnson said the Nimrod Bull Bash is her family’s end of summer event. She came to the protest to support Northern Minnesota, rodeos and Meech as well as to sell T-shirts saying, “Proud to be from the land of rocks and cows and 19 year old cooks.” The T-shirt proceeds will go to support the Meech family, according to Johnson.

“Their rodeo is their annual income,” Johnson said.

Crista Jindra noted the government overreach and how people can have a peaceful protest rather than looting and rioting in relation to the Minneapolis/St. Paul events after the killing of George Floyd in May. With everything happening in the cities, she feels people in smaller towns are not being heard, including in relation to the Nimrod Bull Bash and the health and safety measures required.

“We have a right to think of our own,” Jindra said. “I understand there’s laws and regulations on things and that’s what needs to be abided but I’m concerned that the government is putting more of these laws and restrictions down because of this COVID going on they think they can control everybody.”

With a Trump Shop setup in the parking lot at the center of the protest, if anyone showed up without Trump signs and flags, they had easy access to it. The protesters had plenty of slow traffic as all vehicles were detoured to this intersection as Hwy 10 is currently under reconstruction in Wadena.

Many in the crowd, like Lisa Murphy were there to support Trump and were sick of having her rights diminished by Walz.

Protesters spoke about this being a continuation of the Effie protest and still to come is a protest destined for Nevis Aug. 29 with a similar format -- plus a monster truck.

Maddie and Janelle Hendrickson, both of Menahga, ride horse through Wadena displaying the American flag and a poster in support of law enforcement. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
A parade extended through downtown Wadena Wednesday, Aug. 19, with young and old on horse, in tractors, and semi-tractor trailers. Nearly all were expressing support for President Donald Trump. Many showed opposition to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
A young protester places a sign in the boulevard next to the Barbecue Smokehouse in Wadena during a protest Wednesday, Aug. 19. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Adam Schneider (left) and Terry Abear, both of Aitkin, are posted out front of the Barbecue Smokehouse in Wadena holding flags in support of President Trump. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
A parade of tractors, trucks, semis and horses stretched out from Second Street to the Wadena County Fairgrounds during a planned protest parade of sorts Wednesday, Aug. 19, in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
From "Women for Trump" to "Don't Tread on me", "Say Yes to Jesus" and an assortment of posters expressing angst towards Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the protest dived into a number of issues. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Melanie Johnson and her family brought posters in support of Trump and one that says, "Our nation needs healing." Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Posters lean against the BBQ Smokehouse wall during the Nimrod Bull Bash protest on Aug. 19. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Around 11 a.m. a parade of tractors, horses and a truck full of wood with a message for Gov. Tim Walz on it came as part of the protest. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Attendees cheer as they see friends and family members driving their tractor down Hwy 10. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Johnson sold t-shirts saying, “Proud to be from the land of rocks and cows and 19 year old cooks” with the proceeds going to the Meech family. The statement is in reference to a speech Walz made in 2017. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Throughout the parade, people waved Trump flags, American flags and thin blue line American flags in support of law enforcement. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Lisa Murphy of Menahga places her hand over her heart as the "Star Spangled Banner" is played at the start of the parade. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
