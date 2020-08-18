Enjoy live music from 6-8 p.m. at the Finn Creek Open Air Museum, located 6 miles south of New York Mills at 55442 340th St, New York Mills. The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center and Niijii Radio are presenting the evening of music and culture. The evening will include performances/storytelling about the Finnish and Anishinaabe cultures, and live music by Annie Humphrey. Freewill donations accepted.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Wadena County Enduro series continues at 2 p.m. at the Wadena County Fair grandstand.

Standing dates

Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

Wadena-Deer Creek Greenhouse Produce Stand, Tuesdays through August 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at high school green house.

Wadena Farmers Market, Tuesdays through October from 7 a.m. to noon at Burlington Northern Park.

Wadena Farmers Market, Fridays through Oct. 16 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Wesley Lawn.

New York Mills Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Central Park on Centennial Drive.

Staples Area Farmers Market, Thursdays through mid-October from 2-5:30 p.m. at 107 NE 5th St., Staples.