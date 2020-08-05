Instead of the annual Relay for Life for the Wadena area typically hosted in Sunnybrook Park this month, an online event is seeking ways to raise funds for the fight against cancer.

That event, Vendorpalooza, is happening from Aug. 14 - 28, 14 days of online shopping with a portion of the funds going to Wadena County Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. The online event included 18 vendors on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and is expected to grow. Those vendors are from the local area and abroad with products ranging from home decor, clothing, seasonings, cleaning products, pottery, scents, dog and cat items and more.

Organizer for the vendor event is Amy Kine. Kine said she is passionate about the event and its purpose.

"My dad passed away two and a half years ago from lung cancer," Kine said. "He always loved and helped me and I miss him dearly!"

Kine saw that she could do this in memory of her dad and as a way to give back to the teams. Kine had one criteria for vendors -- that they have been touched by cancer in some way. Many of the vendors have begun sharing stories about their products and how they have been impacted by cancer on the Facebook page for the event. Kine said she got the idea for the event from a friend in California who was hosting a similar event in place of the in-person relay event. The fundraising part of the event comes from the vendors offering up their commissions to the cause.

"What we would normally be paid commission, we are paying that commission to this event," Kine said. She has a goal of raising $1,500 for the Relay for Life. Kine has attended past Relay for Life events and said she is hopeful to also have an option that lets people buy luminaries and have someone decorate them with a chosen message.

Wadena County Relay for Life chair Travis Allen said the group is actively looking for donors and other fundraising opportunities as they seek ways to remember those who've been hit by cancer. Relay for Life event contact Marjorie Berg said the group continues to work to put on some type of in-person event perhaps later this fall. While they are not encouraging survivors to gather at an event, the community may see a drive-thru luminary event to celebrate the lives of those who battled with cancer. You can reach Berg at marjorie.berg@cancer.org to find out more about what's happening and how you can help.

Visit the Vendorpalooza page to find out what's happening each day of the vendor event.