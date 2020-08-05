The community is invited to attend Central Lakes College’s Ag and Energy Center Field Day. The socially distanced event will follow Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for outdoor events. It will be held from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 at the Ag and Energy Center, 26505 County Road 2 Staples.

Attendees may pick from any number of events below to attend. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be the annual luncheon program this year. Instead, there will be water and individually wrapped refreshments.

POD Tours from 9 a.m. - noon

Come and tour through the new Indoor Food Pod. This container is outfitted with the latest technology for growing plants in a hydroponic system throughout the year, including the cold winter months when fresh produce is less available.

Presentations from 9 - 10:15 a.m.

Cover Crop Variety Trial

There are 40 different plots showcasing various cover crop varieties that are grown throughout the region, as well as a few plots with cover crop mixes.

Industrial Hemp Demonstration

This trial is demonstrating the growth and production of industrial hemp.

Tackling the White Whale of the North

White mold continues to be a serious issue affecting soybean yield throughout the region. The goal of this study is to determine the effect of different fungicide sprayer configurations on disease and soybean yield.

Presentations from 10:45 a.m. - noon

Water Quality Study—AgXplore

The goal of this study is to analyze NZone Max applications to urea and liquid fertilizers. Data is being collected from lysimeters and wells to monitor nitrogen in soil pore water and ground water.

LCCMR Cropping Systems Study

This study compares three different cropping systems: A corn/soybean rotation, double cropping of soybeans and camelina, and growing cash crops in the perennial cover crop kura clover.

Specialty Crop Demonstrations

The Ag Center has many horticultural crop demonstrations. Come explore several of these unique demonstrations.

Kid’s Program from 11 a.m. – noon

This program is open to all kids ages 5-15 to come and experience the joys of digging treasures from the ground including potatoes, onions and beets. There will also be technology activities to explore and flowers to pick.

Forage Council Presentation noon – 1 p.m.

Participants will discuss utilizing cover crops for grazing.