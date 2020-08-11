Hubbard United Methodist Church regrets that it is necessary to cancel this year's Pig Roast due to COVID-19. For more than a decade, the Hubbard church has enjoyed serving the hundreds of people who gathered for this annual August event.

Thursday, Aug. 13

All Seasons Wellness open house from 1-4 p.m. with free 15 minute chair massages, healthy treats and a tour at 314 S Jefferson St.

Friday, Aug. 14

Bluffton Hometown Days fireworks at dusk.

Standing dates

Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

Wadena-Deer Creek Greenhouse Produce Stand, Tuesdays through August 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at high school green house.

Wadena Farmers Market, Tuesdays through October from 7 a.m. to noon at Burlington Northern Park.

Wadena Farmers Market, Fridays through Oct. 16 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Wesley Lawn.

New York Mills Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Central Park on Centennial Drive.

Staples Area Farmers Market, Thursdays through mid-October from 2-5:30 p.m. at 107 NE 5th St., Staples.