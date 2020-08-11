Hubbard Church cancels pig roast
Hubbard United Methodist Church regrets that it is necessary to cancel this year's Pig Roast due to COVID-19. For more than a decade, the Hubbard church has enjoyed serving the hundreds of people who gathered for this annual August event.
Thursday, Aug. 13
All Seasons Wellness open house from 1-4 p.m. with free 15 minute chair massages, healthy treats and a tour at 314 S Jefferson St.
Friday, Aug. 14
Bluffton Hometown Days fireworks at dusk.
Standing dates
Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
Wadena-Deer Creek Greenhouse Produce Stand, Tuesdays through August 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at high school green house.
Wadena Farmers Market, Tuesdays through October from 7 a.m. to noon at Burlington Northern Park.
Wadena Farmers Market, Fridays through Oct. 16 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Wesley Lawn.
New York Mills Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Central Park on Centennial Drive.
Staples Area Farmers Market, Thursdays through mid-October from 2-5:30 p.m. at 107 NE 5th St., Staples.