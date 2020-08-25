Free community drive-thru meal at St. Ann's from 4:30-6 p.m. The meal will include a ham and cheese sandwich, fruit, veggies, cheese, dessert and water.

Friday, Aug. 28

Sign up for a tee time at Whitetail Golf Course for "Wolverine Day." Participants can submit their 18-hole scramble score to compete for the Wolverine Trophy and all participants will receive a small gift and a chance to win prizes. $50 for non-members and $20 for members of the golf course.

Watch "Shrek" on the big screen outside the New York Mills Public Library for free at 9 p.m. Reserve a spot through Facebook or call 218-385-2436.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Join the New York Mills Public Library on Zoom for a conversation on the book "A Good Time for the Truth: Race In Minnesota" along with some of the writers at 7 p.m. Register online at www.viking.lib.mn.us/one-book-virtual-author-discussion.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Central Lakes College will begin their Cultural Thursdays series online at noon to commemorate National Hispanic Month with Jan Kurtz sharing her lessons from learning a second language and exploring the Spanish-speaking world. Register for the event at tinyurl.com/y5uzt9z3.

Standing dates

Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

Wadena-Deer Creek Greenhouse Produce Stand, Tuesdays through August 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at high school green house.

Wadena Farmers Market, Tuesdays through October from 7 a.m. to noon at Burlington Northern Park.

Wadena Farmers Market, Fridays through Oct. 16 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Wesley Lawn.

New York Mills Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Central Park on Centennial Drive.

Staples Area Farmers Market, Thursdays through mid-October from 2-5:30 p.m. at 107 NE 5th St., Staples.