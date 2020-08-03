New York Mills Summerfest fun starts at 5 p.m. with music and hog roast. Events continue through Sunday.

Wojo's Rodeo at the Wadena County Fairgrounds. Rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m.

Friends of the Library book donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First National Bank Building. No Readers Digest condensed books, encyclopedias, dictionaries or magazines. Sale will be in September.

New York Mills Public Library drive-in movie "Grease" at 9 p.m. Call 218-385-2436 to RSVP. Participants can stay in their car or bring a lawn chair. Limit is 25 participants.



Saturday, Aug. 8

Otterfest brings out food, fun starting at 1 p.m. in Ottertail. Fireworks are at dusk.

Wojo's Rodeo at the Wadena County Fairgrounds. Rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9

River Trail Riders all games fun show starts at 9 a.m. in Verndale.

Wadena County Ag Society Enduro Series at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

The Primary Election will be held at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center gymnasium located at 17 Fifth Street SW for City of Wadena residents. The voting polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters will be using the entire gymnasium and have voting booths spaced to allow for social distancing.

Thursday, Aug. 13

All Seasons Wellness open house from 1-4 p.m. with free 15 minute chair massages, healthy treats and a tour at 314 S Jefferson St.

Friday, Aug. 14

Bluffton Hometown Days with fireworks at dusk.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Monthly community meal takes place from 4:30 - 6 p.m. in front of St. Ann's Catholic Church, 514 First Street SE, Wadena. The grab and go drive-thru meal consists of meat sandwich on whole wheat bun with mayo and mustard packets, veggies, fruit, cheese or yogurt, dessert and water.

Standing dates

Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

Wadena-Deer Creek Greenhouse Produce Stand, Tuesdays through August 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at high school green house.

Wadena Farmers Market, Tuesdays through October from 7 a.m. to noon at Burlington Northern Park.

Wadena Farmers Market, Fridays through Oct. 16 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Wesley Lawn.

New York Mills Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Central Park on Centennial Drive.

Staples Area Farmers Market, Thursdays through mid-October from 2-5:30 p.m. at 107 NE 5th St., Staples.