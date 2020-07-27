Tribute concert from 7:30-9 p.m. by musicians Dave Virnala and Amanda Standalone at the New York Mills Sculpture Park/The Barn. Bring your own chairs for the outdoor concert. Free-will donation for artist and event fees, and a memorial donation for T-Roy Anderson.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Sacred Heart Area School carnival at the Motley Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A $10,000 raffle and rummage sale will also be happening.

Monday, Aug. 3

National Honor Society blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to donate, you can register online at redcrossblood.org and search by Wadena's zip code: 56482. No walk-ins are allowed; appointments are required. You may also contact student organizers by text to make an appointment or if you have questions: Emma Bushinger: (218) 639-6516 or emmabushinger@gmail.com or Tony Kreklau: (218) 639-4244 or 21akreklau@gmail.com.

Rising Phoenix will reopen their doors to accept donations for limited times from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., Mondays and Tuesdays, starting Aug. 3. All donations must be checked by staff for acceptance.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Ruby's Pantry drive-thru food distribution from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Central Lakes College Staples campus. For a $20 cash donation, attendees receive a food bundle. No income or residency requirements. Bring a tote or box.

Thursday, Aug. 6

This year’s Farm Family of the Year honorees will be celebrated in an online video tribute. The recognition, led by University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel, will be available online at 1 p.m. on Aug. 6. Visit https://mnfarmfamilies.cfans.umn.edu/ for more information.

Friday, Aug. 7

New York Mills Summerfest fun starts at 5 p.m. with music and hog roast. Events continue through Sunday.

Wojo's Rodeo at the Wadena County Fairgrounds. Rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Otterfest brings out food, fun starting at 1 p.m. in Ottertail. Fireworks are at dusk.

Sunday, Aug. 9

River Trail Riders all games fun show starts at 9 a.m. in Verndale.

Standing dates

Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

Wadena-Deer Creek Greenhouse Produce Stand, Tuesdays through August 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at high school green house.

Wadena Farmers Market, Tuesdays through October from 7 a.m. to noon at Burlington Northern Park.

Wadena Farmers Market, Fridays through Oct. 16 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Wesley Lawn.

New York Mills Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Central Park on Centennial Drive.

Staples Area Farmers Market, Thursdays through mid-October from 2-5:30 p.m. at 107 NE 5th St., Staples.