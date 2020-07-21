Free drive-thru community meal at St. Ann's from 4:30-6 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Backpack giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon for K-12 students at the Wadena Verizon store. Students can receive a free backpack with a 20-piece school supply kit as supplies last. Students must be present and social distancing will be in effect.

Verndale Days with a firework show at dusk and a street dance from 9 p.m. to midnight.

On what would have been Deer Trail Days, some events will take place Saturday in Deer Creek starting off with the Deer Creek Fire Department's Smokin' Hot 5K/10K race at 8 a.m.; baseball game at 2 p.m.; bean bag tournament at 6 p.m. on main street.

Tuesday, July 28

Wadena Coffee Talk at noon takes a look at the Minnesota Legislature special session with a recap from Rep. John Poston. Join from phone at 1-312-626-6799, meeting ID: 886-1522-8894 or visit West Central Alliance on Facebook to find Zoom login instructions.

Standing dates

Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

Wadena-Deer Creek Greenhouse Produce Stand, Tuesdays through August 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at high school green house.

Wadena Farmers Market, Tuesdays through October from 7 a.m. to noon at Burlington Northern Park.

Wadena Farmers Market, Fridays through Oct. 16 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Wesley Lawn.

New York Mills Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Central Park on Centennial Drive.

Staples Area Farmers Market, Thursdays through mid-October from 2-5:30 p.m. at 107 NE 5th St., Staples.