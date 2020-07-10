VERNDALE -- The River Trail Riders Saddle Club arena boasts a long history as part of the state’s oldest riding club, according to River Trail Riders treasurer Jean Birch. The arena’s first open horse show galloped through in 1963 after the club was organized in Feb. 1949 and incorporated in 1957, as Birch said is in volume one of the Verndale Historical Society history books. For a number of years beginning in 1968, the arena also hosted one of the seven quarter horse shows in partnership with the Wadena County Fairgrounds.

The club carried on as a family organization with family units joining in horse riding and the work of feeding and hosting people at all-day events, as Birch said. The club would also rent a trailer for a day of trail riding and a picnic, according to Birch.

Today, people may come for the first time to participate in a horse show open to all or drive hours to compete in any show they can. Atop their horses competitors warm up in the grass area outside the arena gates while comparing shows and discussing their qualifications. Expect to see your friends, well and competitors from other states, as long as another show isn’t happening in the area.

There are 13 family units and 19 individual members, according to Birch. River Trail Riders Saddle Club members can ride and practice in the arena and have meetings on the first Wednesday of the month. The horse shows, barrel races and fun shows are open to everyone regardless of membership.

Visit the River Trail Riders Saddle Club Facebook page for more information.

Upcoming events

Barrel races: July 11 and 12

Fun show, game and pleasure classes with no judge: August 9

Arena address: 19354 150th St., Verndale

The lunch stand is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.