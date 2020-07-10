Ruby's Pantry pop-up site at 37863 U.S. Hwy 71, Menahga. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Food bundles available 10 -11:30 a.m. Event is hosted by the Assembly of God Church.

Monday, July 20

Protein box pickup at the Verndale Area Food Shelf at noon.

Thursday, July 23

Free drive-thru community meal at St. Ann's from 4:30-6 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Verndale Days with a firework show at dusk and a street dance from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Standing dates

Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.

Wadena-Deer Creek Greenhouse Produce Stand, Tuesdays through August 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at high school green house.

Wadena Farmers Market, Tuesdays through October from 7 a.m. to noon at Burlington Northern Park.

Wadena Farmers Market, Fridays through Oct. 16 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Wesley Lawn.

New York Mills Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Central Park on Centennial Drive.

Staples Area Farmers Market, Thursdays through mid-October from 2-5:30 p.m. at 107 NE 5th St., Staples.