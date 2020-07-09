The Staples United Methodist Church and Central Lakes College are hosting a Ruby’s Pantry drive-thru food distribution on Aug. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Central Lakes College Staples campus.

For a $20 cash donation, attendees will receive a food bundle, typically valued between $100-$150, according to a news release. There is no income or residency requirement to participate. Attendees need to bring their own totes or boxes to hold their food bundle. If attendees would like to receive more than one bundle, they can pay an additional $20 donation.

The distributions are planned to continue on the first Tuesday of each month at CLC Staples, according to the release.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this valuable resource to Staples and the surrounding communities,” said co-site coordinator Erich Heppner in the release. “It’s no secret that our local economy and families have been hit hard by COVID-19. This is our way of giving back and ensuring that people have a place to go for reliable, affordable food.”

Ruby’s Pantry is a non-profit and each donation is used to cover operational costs like trucking, gas and warehouse staff. All of the food is donated by corporate food donors, according to the release.

For questions, call Pastor Greg Leslie at 218-731-9302 or Erich Heppner at 952-807-3279.

Other area Ruby's Pantry pop up sites include:

Saturday, July 18

Ruby's Pantry pop-up site at 37863 U.S. 71, Menahga. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Food bundles available 10 -11:30 a.m. Hosted by: Assembly of God Church.

Saturday, July 25

Ruby's Pantry pop-up site at 500 6th Ave SW, Perham. This event is hosted by St. Paul's Lutheran Church on the fourth Saturday of the month. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Food bundles available 8-10:30 a.m.



