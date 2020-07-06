The BookEnds online edition will feature the true life story of Alex Messenger, author of "The Twenty-Ninth Day." The Zoom program will be hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society on Saturday, July 11 at 11:30 a.m.

The wilderness survival epic recounts Messenger’s near-lethal encounter with a grizzly bear during a canoe trip in the Canadian tundra, according to a Historical Society news release. Over the next hours and days after the 29th day when Messenger is attacked, he and his companions tend his wounds and use their resilience, ingenuity and dogged perseverance to reach help at a remote village a thousand miles north of the United States-Canadian border.

BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers that is currently being held via Zoom on the second Saturday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Recordings of BookEnds programs are available at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

BookEnds 2020 authors include: Christopher Lehman, Laura Hansen, Allen Woodrow, Anne Dunn, Margi Preus, Ann Lewis, Alex Messenger, J. Ryan Stradal, Gretchen Anthony, Freya Manfred, Lorna Landvik and Barton Sutter.

To receive an invitation for the Zoom program, email 603wchs@arvig.net.