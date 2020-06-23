Members of the Old Wadena Society reluctantly decided to cancel plans to conduct their 2020 Old Wadena Rendezvous, according to a news release from the club. The annual event was scheduled for August 8 and 9 at the Old Wadena Park located about 7 miles northwest of Staples.

“We just were faced with so many unanswered questions regarding the COVID 19 virus,” said Darlys Hamberg, the chairperson of the Old Wadena Society.

She noted the group was well along in the planning for this year’s event when the coronavirus restrictions went into place in March. Since then the nine-member board has considered a much-reduced version of their annual event. However, the group’s meeting on June 17 produced a consensus that concerns for the safety of everyone dictate that the group cancel this year’s event.

“We have notified various partners such as the Crow Wing Muzzleloaders club and others that we have worked with over the years. We thank all of our sponsors and funding sources over the years and we will plan to be back better than ever in 2021,” Hamberg said.