The street and parking area in front of the Verndale Public School filled with vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles headed for Brainerd on Sunday, June 21.

Due to COVID-19, the Father's Day Motor Show switched from a one location get together to an on-the-move show for a much broader audience. After leaving Verndale, the group had stops in Staples and Brainerd's Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. The group took a collection as they have each year and gave the proceeds to the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.