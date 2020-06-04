Photos: Outside the George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis
Mourners gather to remember man who died after his neck was knelt on by Minneapolis police
Written By: Traci Westcott
Mourners embrace as they take a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
George Floyd’s casket is carried out to the hearse after a family memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Jwokamer Debock of Minneapolis bows her head in prayer during a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast outside on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
George Floyd’s casket is carried out to the hearse after a family memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Observers listen to a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast into the streets on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Mourners take a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
George Floyd’s casket is carried out to the hearse after a family memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Mourners embrace as they take a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
George Floyd’s casket is carried out to the hearse after a family memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
A photo of George Floyd is carried out after the memorial service on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Kameron Anderson, 9, hugs his mom, Michelle while listening to a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Alexi Kleinschmidt of Minneapolis observes during a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast outside on the street on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Minneapolis African American Professional Firefighters take a knee outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Observers listen to a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast into the streets on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Cortez Hollis of Minneapolis bows his head in prayer during a family memorial service for George Floyd broadcast outside on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Observers hold their arms up and chant George Floyd’s name outside a family memorial service for George Floyd on Thursday, June 4, 2020, outside North Central University in Minneapolis. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)