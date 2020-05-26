The 110th East Otter Tail County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair had been scheduled for July 23-26 in Perham.

Due to the current restrictions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic holding the fair in a manner that would meet the standards for attendees to gather safely in large groups would be impossible, according to a news release from the East Otter Tail County Fair Board.

Organizers are describing the cancellation as a "postponement," with the 2021 fair scheduled for July 22-25.

The East Otter Tail fair cancellation comes on the heels of the Minnesota State Fair's announcement that the 2020 event is canceled.

With no East Otter Tail County Fair this year, the fair board says it will put energy toward continued improvements and projects on the fairgrounds.

For more information, visit www.eotcountyfair.org.