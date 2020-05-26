The Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union is hosting a free Community Shred Day at their Staples Office on June 23 from 1-2 p.m. in partnership with Paper Storm Document Shredding.

When dropping off your items, limit your documents to three boxes, wear a mask and remain in your vehicle. Mid Minnesota staff will be on hand to assist you. Shred Day will take place rain or shine.

Shredding documents that have your personal information is a great way to protect yourself from identity theft by keeping the wrong person from finding your social security number, financial account numbers, credit card numbers and any other valuable identifying data, according to a Mid Minnesota news release.

Mid Minnesota also recommends these additional ways to protect your identity:

Consider a “junk” email address for signing up for mailings or ordering products online. It reduces the odds of your friends getting spam or malicious emails should your email get breeched.

Review your statements regularly for unusual activity.

Monitor your credit score for free through MMFCU's online and mobile banking and review your credit report at least once a year at www.annualcreditreport.com.

Review your healthcare insurance benefit statements to assure the charges are for procedures or products you or family members have had.

Buy a cross-cut type shredder for at home use and shred all financial information such as: bank statements, credit card receipts, pre-approved credit applications, etc.

Be careful of “dumpster diving.” This is still one of the major ways criminals get your information.

Never provide your financial or credit card account number to anyone unless you have initiated the purchase or the phone call. Your financial institution will never ask you for your account number if they called you.

Be watchful when using your PIN number at ATM’s or merchant keypads.

Have checks directly deposited into your bank account (ie. Social Security).

Empty your wallet of extras, such as your Social Security card and credit cards you do not use often. Only carry your birth certificate and passport when necessary. Keep an emergency list of all your financial account numbers and credit card accounts in a safe location such as a safety deposit box.

If you suspect that you are a victim of identity theft or any type of fraud, contact Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and the local authorities right away.

Community Shred Day

When: Tuesday, June 23 from 1-2 p.m.

Where: 1220 N 4th St., Staples