Fans of fried chicken and corn on the cob will be sorry to hear the Wadena Rotary Club's Corn and Chicken Feed typically scheduled for August will not be happening as planned.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club met this week and made the difficult decision to cancel the event. The decision was made with the public and volunteers' health and safety in mind.

The club had a record year in 2019, serving about 1,900 meals during their 53rd annual event, Thursday, Aug. 15, in Burlington Northern Park. Club members held out hope that they could postpone the event with a similar one later in the fall but have made no decisions at this time. This is their largest fundraising event of the year, with proceeds going towards student scholarships.