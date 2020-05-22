Tri-County Health Care has scheduled free face mask distribution events for five area communities after providing over 2,000 masks to community members in Wadena earlier this month. This initiative is part of the goal to distribute adult and children’s masks to health care workers’ families, regional congregate living facilities and community members, according to a TCHC news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face masks in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as in grocery stores and pharmacies. The masks are meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help prevent people who may be asymptomatic from transmitting it to others.

Distribution of the free face masks will be done via a drive-thru line so community members will not need to leave their vehicles. There will be signs directing traffic to the mask distribution location.

Upcoming mask distributions: