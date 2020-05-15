Wadena Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced the postponement of all June Jubilee events in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. The announcement May 15 said the postponement was made "based on the direction of the State of Minnesota and advisement from our local health care providers to 'put thought and consideration in making sure that any public activities be done from a perspective of safety for protecting public health and safety of our citizens.'"

The announcement goes on to say that if there is a time prior to June 2021 where large group gatherings can again happen, that the board would be ready and willing to host such events.

This decision comes after a conference call meeting Wednesday, May 13, between Wadena County cities, law enforcement and public health officials, where they discussed health concerns of large group gatherings as Wadena County is expected to enter peak COVID-19 during mid-July. Many area communities noted they were cancelling or considering cancelling their main events as well.

The main June Jubilee festivities were planned for June 13, in conjunction with the Wadena-Deer Creek All School Reunion, which was postponed until next summer.

Wadena County had four confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, May 15, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.