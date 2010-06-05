Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual Memorial Day program at the Wadena cemetery, which would have taken place on Monday, May 25 at 9 a.m., has been canceled. The Wadena Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3922 will, however, put up the usual avenue of flags and the flags on the memorial wall next to the white building in the cemetery, according to a Wadena VFW news release.

The VFW will put out grave markers and flags on all veterans’ graves. The American Legion also does this for about one-third of the cemetery.

The flags will remain in place for one week after being placed on Wednesday, May 20.

On Memorial Day, the usual short flag raising ceremony at 7 a.m. will be held by the memorial wall in the cemetery. The public is welcome to attend this 15-20 minute ceremony, which Wadena VFW Commander Phil Thoennes said usually has about six to 10 people regularly. People will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.