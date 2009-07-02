The Phelps Mill Festival Board made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event due to COVID-19. The board members felt it was in the best interest of the volunteers, artists, food vendors and attendees to make this decision. It would be impossible to create a safe area at the park to accommodate social distancing ,according to a news release from Otter Tail County.

The decision needed to be made early to notify, not only those attending, but all our artists, vendors, and volunteers. Plans are already underway for the 2021 festival on July 10-11, the release said.



The Festival features fine artists and crafters from around the U.S., food served by area nonprofits, kids’ activities, and entertainment both days. For more information about the Phelps Mill Festival, check their website at www.phelpsmillfestival.com.

Otter Tail County is also requesting input for its Phelps Mill County Park master plan.

The master plan will create a vision for future park improvements within the existing and expanded park area, according to a news release. Otter Tail County is expanding the current 55-acre Phelps Mill County Park on the Otter Tail River near Underwood. An additional 70 acres and the Phelps Store have been purchased by the county to expand the park.

The survey is meant to gather information about the current uses of the park and desires for the future. Take the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/PhelpsMillParkSurvey.