The Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant Committee announced, Friday, May 8, that the lack of the minimum number of contestants due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, has forced them to cancel the June 21, 2020 pageant.

The current 2019 Royalty, of Miss Wadena Courtny Warren, First Princess Lael Bervig and Second Princess Maggie Carlson, will continue to hold their titles and represent Wadena until the 2021 pageant.

The committee thanks those who have shown continued support and they look forward to the 2021 Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant next June.