Children's author Margi Preus will be the featured guest for the May 9 BookEnds online edition.

Her book "Village of Scoundrels" is based on the true story of the French villagers in World War II who saved thousands of Jews, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release. Forging documents, smuggling people over the border, carrying messages for the French Resistance-- the teenagers of Les Lauzes found ways of helping the refugees in their midst.

Preus is also the author of the Newberry Honor book "Heart of a Samurai" and other books for young readers including the Minnesota Book Award "West of the Moon" and the Midwest Booksellers Choice Award book "The Clue in the Trees."

For more about Preus, visit www.margipreus.com. To learn more about BookEnds and upcoming BookEnds online edition programs, visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org, email 603wchs@arvig.net or leave a message at 218-631-9079.