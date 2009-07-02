Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Great American Think-Off debate has been canceled. This year’s question, “Which is more important: to win or to play by the rules?” will become the question debated at the 2021 Think-Off, scheduled to be held June 12, 2021, in New York Mills

The Great American Think-Off has been running uninterrupted for 27 years. The 2020 question has now become the 2021 question. Essays are now due April 1, 2021 with the four finalists announced May 1, 2021.

Because of these unprecedented circumstances, those who have already submitted an essay for the 2020 Think-Off can choose to keep their original essay or submit a new or revised version. Visit think-off.org for more information. This question has become even more relevant than expected during this time of stay-at-home orders and new social distancing rules. Winning vs. rule-following is also a timeless topic, so essays can focus on whatever topics the writers choose, but should be based on personal experience rather than philosophical abstraction.

For more information:

Visit www.think-off.org, or call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339.