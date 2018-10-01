Since a public performance is not possible, the program " Minnesota 's Unsung History Stories" created previously by Prairie Public will be provided on the Historical Society's website. The hour-long program features original songs by Korenne that are focused on little-known but historically relevant events and people throughout Minnesota, according to a Historical Society news release. The songs include: Rootbeer Lady, When Feathers Flew (about Herman Fink of Wadena), Mail Order Bride, Moonshine, Sandy Lake Tragedy, We Can Take It, Who Was I?, Chaska, Courthouse Synagogue, Next Big Thing, Steamboats on the Red and Sister Lumberjack.

Watch them all at once or enjoy one a day through a link on the Historical Society's website at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.